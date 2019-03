The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Mississippi State University recognized Turner Arant as the Distinguished Fellow for the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences. The Blaine, Mississippi resident received his Bachelor of Animal Science in 1956. He has farmed for more than 60 years, many of those years as a catfish farmer.

