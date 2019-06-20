Beautiful tradition continues tonight: Brindley founder’s granddaughter takes lead part in Beauty & The Beast

Beautiful tradition continues tonight: Brindley founder’s granddaughter takes lead part in Beauty & The BeastBy BY ADELAID FLETCHER FOR THE E-T,
Thu, 06/20/2019 - 4:36pm
After 40 years, tradition continues when Claire Brindley takes the Mid-Delta Arts Association stage as Belle in Beauty & The Beast.
Claire is the granddaughter of MDAA founder John Brindley, (1946-2016) and MDAA Board president Mary Ruth Brindley.