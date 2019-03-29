Brindley presents Odd Couple: Six new faces to grace theater’s stage on April 23

More than 50 years after its Broadway debut, the Odd Couple will open at the Brindley Theater in Indianola on April 23.

The Mid-Delta Arts Association production will continue Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 and a Sunday, April 28 matinee.

Director Andy Daniels said, “Odd Couple is one of Neil Simon’s most enduring creations.

The Tony Award-winning production was made into a successful movie in 1968 and the female version appeared on Broadway in 1985.”

The plot centers around two best buddies, “fussy” Felix and his “sloppy” friend Oscar.

They have a weekly poker game with four other buddies which develops into a therapy session for Felix who is getting a divorce and a romantic interlude with Oscar’s love-starved obsession with the English Pigeon sisters, who live upstairs!

You won’t want to miss a single minute of this hilarious comedy starring the hottest new “off” Broadway stars; Oscar Madison-Bryan Davis, Felix Unger-Jath DiCecco, Speed-Joe Forrester, Murray-John Nobile Bellipanni, Roy-Luke Hargett, and Vinnie-Gaston Lyon.

The real-life Baker sisters will portray the Pigeon sisters, Marcella Baker Simmons will play Gwendolyn and Melissa Baker Townsend will take on the role of Cecily.

Patron’s tickets can be reserved beginning April 2 and tickets to the general public will go on sale the next week.

It’s not too late to become a Mid-Delta Arts Association Patron.

For more information contact Jennifer at 662-887-4522.