Bringing it all back home: Dr. L. Ray Matthews’ vitamin D3 patent was just approved, and he plans to develop it and others in Indianola in the coming years

Bringing it all back home: Dr. L. Ray Matthews’ vitamin D3 patent was just approved, and he plans to develop it and others in Indianola in the coming yearsBy BRYAN DAVIS PUBLISHER,
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 10:06am
It seemed like destiny that Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews would someday enter the field of medicine, and for the Indianola native and Gentry High School graduate, that story came to be reality in a huge way.