Britt chooses Friends of the Henry M. Seymour Library for $2,500 Bayer gift
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 2:24pm
The Friends of the Henry M. Seymour Library received a $2,500 donation from local farmer Boyer Britt as part of the America’s Farmers Grow Communities project through the Bayer Fund. The initiative partners with local farmers to make a positive impact in agricultural communities across the country by supporting local nonprofits.