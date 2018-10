Jaylen Brown, a member of Troop #4478, recently carried out his Eagle Scout project of conducting a personal hygiene supply drive for the residents of Indianola Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Jaylen was helped by other scouts, members of the Indianola Youth Council, members of his church and the center's staff members.

