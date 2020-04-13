Church News

  • 182 reads
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:27am

Good Friday Service

Due to COVID-19, the Sunflower County Unified Christian Organization has cancelled the 17th annual Good Friday Service that was scheduled from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Friday at First United Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola.

Worship by Phone

Dial in each Sunday to worship! Although the current pandemic limits us from having in-person gatherings of more than 10 people, First Presbyterian Church continues to worship together! If you have a telephone, you can listen in to our live worship services by simply dialing 662-262-5152 at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. each Sunday. This number links you into the service as it is happening! (You may use any telephone -- you don't even need a smartphone.) Pastor Duncan Hoopes leads a full service with prayer, Scripture reading, and a sermon. You may also join our Wednesday Night Live prayer time and Real People Bible lesson at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday by dialing 662-262-5152. By joining in at the same time, we can all worship together in spirit and truth and encourage each other in these difficult times. Please note, if you do have a computer, you may view the Sunday services live (or access previous sermons) online at http://indianolapca.org/livestream.

Sports

A ‘heartbreaking’ end: Ben Van Cleve talks about what could have been for his Ole Miss Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team was the real deal in 2020. And former Indianola Academy slugger... READ MORE

Most Read - Headline

Young woman shot and killed in Indianola tonight
Court clerk’s offices wiped clean after reported contact with COVID patient
Sunflower County COVID-19 cases up on Thursday
Downs named STAR Student
Above and beyond instincts lead to recovery of stolen weapons
How does shelter-in-place affect church?

Pages

Obituaries

Irene Rice
Graveside services for Irene Rice of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.