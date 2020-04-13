Church News

Good Friday Service

Due to COVID-19, the Sunflower County Unified Christian Organization has cancelled the 17th annual Good Friday Service that was scheduled from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Friday at First United Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola.

Worship by Phone

Dial in each Sunday to worship! Although the current pandemic limits us from having in-person gatherings of more than 10 people, First Presbyterian Church continues to worship together! If you have a telephone, you can listen in to our live worship services by simply dialing 662-262-5152 at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. each Sunday. This number links you into the service as it is happening! (You may use any telephone -- you don't even need a smartphone.) Pastor Duncan Hoopes leads a full service with prayer, Scripture reading, and a sermon. You may also join our Wednesday Night Live prayer time and Real People Bible lesson at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday by dialing 662-262-5152. By joining in at the same time, we can all worship together in spirit and truth and encourage each other in these difficult times. Please note, if you do have a computer, you may view the Sunday services live (or access previous sermons) online at http://indianolapca.org/livestream.