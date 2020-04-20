Church News

Mon, 04/20/2020 - 2:21pm

Worship by Phone

Dial in each Sunday to worship! Although the current pandemic limits churches from having in-person gatherings of more than 10 people, First Presbyterian Church continues to worship together! If you have a telephone, you can listen in to their live worship services by simply dialing 662-262-5152 at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. each Sunday. This number links you into the service as it is happening! (You may use any telephone -- you don't even need a smartphone.) Pastor Duncan Hoopes leads a full service with prayer, Scripture reading, and a sermon. You may also join the Wednesday Night Live prayer time and Real People Bible lesson at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday by dialing 662-262-5152. By joining in at the same time, all can worship together in spirit and truth and encourage each other in these difficult times. Please note, if you have a computer, you may view the Sunday services live (or access previous sermons) online at http://indianolapca.org/livestream. 

Service Cancellation

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, located at 138 Charlie Ellis Road, will not conduct service Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic. They are urging everyone to follow guidelines and be safe.

Program

Postponement

Due to COVID-19, Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 156 Hwy. 448, has cancelled its 11:30 a.m. regular service and postponed its 50 Women in White and 50 Men in Black program that was scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.

Ross Ministries Classes

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship is continuing their weekly classes through the Zoom app at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Anyone who would like to join may download the app for free and email shirleytross53@gmail.com for details.

Revival

Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church invites the public to come and fellowship with them at their annual Revival, which is planned for 7 p.m. nightly Monday, May 4 through Wednesday, May 6. Reverend Isiac Jackson, Jr., president of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi, Inc. and the pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Canton, will be the guest minister.

