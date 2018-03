After a lengthy debate, the Indianola Board of Aldermen voted 3 to 2 against allowing use of a city-owned building to the Concerned Citizens Committee to conduct its regular monthly meetings.

Alderman Marvin Elder made the motion to allow.

“Let’s not hold them up,” he said. Alderman Ruben Woods seconded and they both voted yes.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin