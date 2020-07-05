Community Foundation gets $100K grant for FEED program

The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi (CFNM) was recently awarded a grant of $100,000 for its FEED Northwest Mississippi fund from the Walton Family Foundation.

This grant will go to specifically address the food insecurity needs among children in the Mississippi Delta.

CFNM has set a target of feeding 10,000 of the 25,000 free and reduced lunch students over the next few months.

This emergency grant will support CFNM’s FEED program designed to provide needed resources to local food pantries in the region in order to meet this demand.

“We appreciate the Walton Family Foundation partnering with us to meet the basic need of food for Delta children during this critical time. There is no greater need for the 25,000 Delta children who were identified as food insecure even before this pandemic and economic downturn. This grant from the Walton Family Foundation will enable us to meet more of this need for a longer period of time. We look forward to other donors matching this grant,” said Tom Pittman, president emeritus of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi.

“In just one month, CFNM granted $72,000 to 47 nonprofits in its 11-county region. With the Maddox Foundation $55,000 match and now the Walton Family Foundation match of $100,000, donors have the advantage of doubling their gift, feeding many more people and being a part of this worthy cause,” said Stacye Trout, Director of Development. “We are also pleased that the matching grants are supporting the COVID-19 relief efforts of today’s youth.”

HOPE Ministries in Senatobia was the beneficiary of a $3,000 matching grant thanks to the fundraising efforts of Senatobia Rotary’s Interact Club at Magnolia Heights School. The Interact Club held a drive-by donation day inviting students to donate cash and food products.

The Community Foundation matched the $3,000 in cash donated thanks to the grants received from the Walton Family Foundation and the Maddox Foundation. To see photos and a video of the students visit https://www.facebook.com/MagnoliaHeightsSchool/photos/pcb.33089759591368... and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khD3SIf1f34.

“It’s very inspiring when young students take the lead in helping with COVID-19 relief efforts. The Community Foundation is extremely proud to support the efforts of students at Magnolia Heights School. We look forward to partnering with additional youth organizations who are working to create a culture of philanthropy within their generation,” said Keith Fulcher, President of the Community Foundation.

As of April 24, CFNM has received $150,000 in donations to the FEED fund. The donor can specify the county they wish to support or donate to the area of greatest need.

For more information about how you can become involved with FEED Northwest Mississippi, call 662.449.5002, text 662-719-1732, or donate at https://cfnm.org/donate/