Community News

Retired Education Personnel

The Sunflower County Retired Education Personnel meeting that was scheduled for 1 p.m. tomorrow has been CANCELLED.

S.O.S. for Healing

Conversations

The monthly "Safe Online Space (S.O.S.) for Healing Conversations" local chatroom session for sexual assault victims/survivors will be held Monday, April 20. The topic for discussion will be: Managing Your Emotions. Victims/survivors may log on at http://www.ourhousevoices.com from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Library Events

Due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and library closures, Prenda Code Club has been made available for our patrons to learn coding at home. You may now sign up for a free account in Prenda. Simply go to https://app.prendacodeclub.com to create an account for the first time and you will be up and coding in no time!

All other library programs are temporarily postponed.

MSU Extension

Service

Due to the most recent COVID-19 Virus information, MSU Extension Administration has made the decision that all local, regional, and state-level MSU Extension/4-H sponsored programs are temporarily postponed until May 10 or further notification. The Sunflower County Extension Office will remain open during this time with basic operations and regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will continue until further notice. Please contact our office at 662-887-4601 if you have any questions.

B.B. King Museum Events

All programs and events at the museum are postponed until further notice.

Twice-Monthly FREE Clothes Give-Away

Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 600 Church Street, normally hosts a twice-monthly FREE clothes give-away from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday and second Saturday of every month. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL JUNE. Clothes and shoes are available for all sizes. For more info, contact Elder Herbert Clark at 662-303-0748.

After-School Tutoring

After-school tutoring classes at Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street are temporarily postponed. When the program restarts, students will receive tutoring instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. A meal for the children will be provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.

Indianola Community Fund

If you or your agency has not already made your donation to this worthy Indianola cause....donations are gratefully still being accepted. Please mail your donation to Indianola Community Fund, P. O. Box 151, Indianola, MS 38751.

Want a Job?

If you are looking for a job, then the SHCPI/DWDA/WIOA Program is looking for you. The program is seeking out-of-school youth, high school or college graduates, from Sunflower and Humphreys counties who are 16 to 24 years of age, who are NOT working, registered or enrolled in any college or training. For more information come to Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc., 414 Martin Luther King Drive or call Leronda Sibley at 662-887-1431 ext. 318.

Earn Your Diploma

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks! Tuition, room and board is absolutely free. Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby is the premier alternative education program for 16 to 18 year old youths who are struggling in school or no longer attending. College classes are also available through a local university. For an application or more info, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit their website: msyouthchallenge.org.