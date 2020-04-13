Cops & Robbers

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Saturday at 6:29 p.m., Barbara Ann Cattlidge, 51, and Demetrius Ross, 44, both of 311 Mill St., were arrested and charged with simple domestic violence after officers were called to their home about a domestic dispute for the third time within an hour.

On March 26 at 4:54 p.m., Brian Hodges, 36, 109 Lamar St., was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and discharging/displaying a firearm after officers were called to the Sandy Drive area about shots fired. Officers confiscated a Ruger P90 handgun.

On March 31 at 7:40 p.m., Michael Eugene Knight, 45, 34 Doster Road, Sunflower was arrested and charged with public drunkenness after officers were called to the 200 block of Church Street concerning a welfare check on someone who was passed out on the ground.

In other calls,

On Sunday at 12:04 a.m., a 26-year-old Birdsong Street woman said a 29-year-old Fourth Avenue man assaulted her.

On April 1 at 8:40 p.m., a 20-year-old Spurlock Road, Columbus, Mississippi man and a 20-year-old Young's Landing Road, Coffeeville woman said someone assaulted and threatened them at the American Best Value Inn.

On Friday at 9:28 p.m., a 23-year-old Wiggins Road woman said three women were harassing her.

On March 31 at 5 p.m., a 34-year-old Beaverdam Road man said someone stole a package out of his mailbox containing a pair of Nike Air Max valued at $39.

On Saturday at 2:57 p.m., a 16-year-old Stallings Street, Leland girl said an 18-year-old Kinlock Road man assaulted her.

On April 1 at 10:50 a.m., a Shoppers Value Foods employee said a 33-year-old Mitchell Street, Itta Bena man stole $93 worth of ribeyes from the store.

On Thursday at 6:10 p.m., a 27-year-old Beaverdam Road woman said that a 53-year-old Beaverdam Road man keeps letting his dog urinate on her mailbox after she has asked him several times to stop allowing his dog to mark his territory there.

On April 1 at 9 p.m., a Curtis Street man said his child's mother did not bring their 6-year-old son back home like she was supposed to.

On March 31 at 10:18 p.m., a 51-year-old Jefferson Street woman said someone vandalized her property.

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., an 85-year-old Beaverdam Road man said someone broke into his house and stole a .38 Colt revolver handgun and a diamond ring.

On Thursday at 3:07 a.m., a 59-year-old North State Street woman said her boyfriend, a 52-year-old Chapman Street man, left in her Nissan Altima without her permission.

On March 31 at 11:02 a.m., a 52-year-old Sunflower Avenue woman said someone stole her CPAP machine.

On April 1 at 1:23 a.m., a 27-year-old West Gresham Street man said a 24-year-old Brantley Circle man assaulted him after officers were called to the 100 block of North Walker Street because of shots fired. They reportedly recovered a Springfield Armory XD 9mm handgun and a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver.

On Thursday at 4:20 p.m., a 53-year-old Beaverdam Road man said his neighbor, a 27-year-old Beaverdam Road man, threatened to kill him.

On April 1 at 4:33 p.m., a 38-year-old Beaverdam Road woman said a rock cracked her windshield when she was on U.S. 82 East.

On March 30 at 3:18 p.m., a 21-year-old Alexander Street woman said someone stole her $20. She said she was at the Walmart self checkout and got cash back, but walked off and left it, and when she realized she had left it and returned to get her money, it was gone.

On March 26 at 7:26 a.m., officers were called to Pates Tire and Service Center about stolen tires and rims.

On Thursday at 12:10 p.m., a 54-year-old Curtis Street man said someone had fraudulently taken money off of his credit card.

On March 30 at 10:53 a.m., a 72-year-old East Parkway Drive man said a 34-year-old West 46th Street, Little Rock, Arkansas man assaulted him and created a disturbance in the 200 block of Front Street.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail March 31 to April 7,

On April 1 at 3:45 p.m., Christopher Mosby, 29, 1307 Lake St., Shelby, Mississippi was arrested and charged with prohibitions generally, introduction of a phone onto MDOC grounds and introduction of a firearm onto MDOC grounds.

On Friday at 12:30 p.m., Stephen G. Sandifer, 48, 107 Willingham Road, Drew was arrested and charged with grand larceny.

