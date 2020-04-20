Cops & Robbers

Mon, 04/20/2020 - 2:26pm

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On April 8 at 1:32 p.m., W. T. Rounds Jr, 39, 400 Faison Ave., was arrested and charged with burglary of a commercial building/cars after officers were called to the 100 block of East Percy Street about an auto burglary where a 56-year-old woman said someone broke into her 2004 red Silverado pickup.

In other calls,

On April 7 at 8:51 a.m., a Double Quick employee said a 52-year-old Chapman Street man was shoplifting and trespassing at the Second Street store.

On April 6 at 3:14 p.m., a 28-year-old Cypress Acres, Sunflower man said a 33-year-old Gayding Avenue, Cleveland woman damaged his 2016 Dodge Challenger.

On Sunday at 7:52 p.m., a 32-year-old Whittington Drive man said a 44-year-old Fountain Street woman stole his wallet and cellphone.

On April 6 at 3:30 p.m., a 43-year-old Watson Lane, Isola man said a 26-year-old Mill Street man was sending him threatening text messages.

On April 8 at 2:40 p.m., a Coates Street woman said someone went into her 2003 GMC Yukon through an unlocked door, but nothing was reported missing at this time.

On Thursday at 10:46 a.m., a 42-year-old Coolidge Street man said a 30-year-old B.B. King Road man damaged the door on his home.

On Friday at 2:30 a.m., someone told officers that three people were pushing a refrigerator southward down Hannah Avenue. A 77-year-old Chandler Street man reported a white Whirlpool refrigerator stolen.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail April 7 to April 14,

On Friday at 1:30 p.m., Kiaira Carpenter, 29, 417 Adair Ave., was arrested and charged with violation of drug court rules.

On Friday at 7:17 p.m., Melvin Carter, 54, 103 Stockyard St., Sunflower was arrested and charged with reckless driving, seat belt violation, no proof of liability insurance, no/expired driver's license and failure to yield to blue lights.

On Saturday at 12:18 a.m., Jermaine Lijounor Latham, 26, 1764 Hinton Road, Leland was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

On Saturday at 1:09 a.m., Yacelyn Yashinaque James, 18, 215 Wiggins Road, Apt. 7 was arrested and charged with murder.

On Saturday at 2:02 a.m., Jalexia Danielle Flowers, 23, 215 Wiggins Road, Apt. 7 was arrested and charged with murder.

On Sunday at 11:40 p.m., Lemarkus James, 30, 204 Janet Davis Circle was arrested and charged with capital murder.

