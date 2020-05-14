County to get share of food and shelter funds

  • 352 reads
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 10:55am

Mississippi will receive $3.6 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to assist nonprofits that are helping residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness.

Sunflower County’s 2019 allocation will be $14,461 and its FY 2020 Care Allocation will be $20,617, according to a release from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office today.

The money allocated to Mississippi combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.

“This funding supports local organizations helping Mississippi’s hungry and homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.

With the FY 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the FY 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.

This story first appeared at www.enterprise-tocsin.com

Sports

MDCC's Fears hauls in signing class for 2020-21
The signing class for the 2020-2021 edition of Mississippi Delta Community College men’s... READ MORE

Most Read - Headline

Body of missing Indianola man discovered Saturday
Man says he took bullet at Moorhead home, ambushed again at ER
Governor Reeves Extends Unemployment Benefits to Help Mississippi Workers Impacted by COVID-19
Kimberly Merchant has taken over as the board attorney for Indianola’s aldermen
Friday morning shooting in Moorhead may have been retaliation for 2019 murder
SCCSD plans virtual graduations this month, traditional celebrations later

Pages

Obituaries

Ivory Williams
Graveside services for Ivory Williams will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Zion Cemetery, Belzoni... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.