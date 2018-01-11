Delta Cotton Belles works with St. Joseph students to give back to community
St. Joseph School students have come together with their families to support Delta Cotton Belles and give back to the community.
On Oct. 26, the students and families of St. Joseph Catholic School honored those in the community that have fought and continue to fight the battle of breast cancer.