Delta State University to Issue Prorated Refunds or Credits on Housing, Board, and Parking to Eligible Students

Delta State University will issue prorated refunds or credits on housing, meal plans, and parking to students because of the COVID-19 pandemic, per guidelines issued today by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL).

“I am pleased to report to our Delta State students and parents that Delta State is formulating procedures to provide prorated refunds or credits to students for room, board, and parking as a result of the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic this spring,” said Delta State President William N. LaForge. “We have been working with our governing board and sister state universities to develop an overall refund/credit policy that is fair and equitable. I appreciate the patience of the Delta State family as we have worked to address these issues in this challenging time.”

Here’s an overview of the prorated refund/credit process:

Refunds/credits will be effective as of March 16—the first day classes would have resumed if spring break had not been extended an extra week.

Refunds will first be applied to any outstanding balances that students owe to Delta State. The remainder of the refunds will be issued to eligible students as a direct payment through student accounts by direct deposit or checks; or as a credit to the student’s account for the fall 2020 semester.

Students are not eligible for refunds/credits for the following reasons:

Students who officially withdrew from DSU prior to March 16

Students whose housing or meal plans have been paid through institutional scholarships designated for housing or meal plans

Students who remain in campus housing

Separately, Delta State is waiting on additional information and guidelines about federal grants to students.

Because all classes are continuing through online/remote instruction, no IHL university, including Delta State, can refund tuition or other fees, according to the IHL guidelines.

Delta State has begun the process of developing guidelines for prorating refunds/credits to eligible students and hopes to disburse all refunds or apply credits no later than May 15. Based on each student’s unique circumstances, it may be several weeks before every eligible student receives a refund/credit. Delta State will share in the coming days more details about the refund/credit process, its timeline, and other pertinent information.