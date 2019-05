Delta Housing Development Corporation (DHDC) is pleased to announce it will send staff and board members to the 2019 Rural LISC Seminar, an annual national conference for rural community development professionals.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers