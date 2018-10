Indianola Early Head Start presents their 2018 homecoming court, themed Where Adventures Begin and Learning Never Ends.”

This year’s queens are Rae’Lynn Ke’Miya Burns, Jada Aaliyah Johnson, Amelia Coleman and Caislei Brewer.

Submitted Photo

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers