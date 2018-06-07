Extension launches Local Flavor microsite
Fri, 07/06/2018 - 9:39am
STARKVILLE. -- The Mississippi State University Extension Service has launched an Internet microsite that delivers information on each facet of the state’s local foods industry.
STARKVILLE. -- The Mississippi State University Extension Service has launched an Internet microsite that delivers information on each facet of the state’s local foods industry.
The Mississippi Delta Heat dominated a tournament in Cape Girardeau recently. Pictured in front... READ MORE
It would be easy for me to write a scathing column this week about the conduct of multiple... READ MORE
Nemiah Perry “Rock” Wayne, 80, of Indianola, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in Olive Branch.
Video above shows multiple... READ MORE