Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation to assist cancer patients, families with Christmas dinner
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 11:02am
The Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation will be assisting 20 recently diagnosed cancer patients and their families with a Christmas dinner this holiday season.
The dinner will feed up to six people per household and will be distributed on a “first come, first served” basis.