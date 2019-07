The Farmer’s Market has quickly become a hit in downtown Indianola. Located at the corner of Front Street and Second Street, the 5-7 p.m. event will return today after a week off for the Fourth of July.

Coming next week at the Farmer’s Market is the first Christmas in July Bingo game. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy bingo under the tents and a chance to win gift prizes from local merchants.

Photo: Jyesha Johnson