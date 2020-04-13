Fire Department slam dunks the junk

Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:39am

The Indianola Fire Dept. decided to take part in the “Slam Dunk the Junk” movement. Areas around town will randomly be selected for cleanup by the department. Recently, the firemen extinguished trash on the south end of Moody Avenue, the west end of Main Street and Depot Street. Pictured are firefighter Terrance Batteast, Asst. Chief Bill Alford, firefighter Terry Cobbs and Sgt. Willie Rounds. Capt. William Jones is taking the photo in front.

