Indianola’s Family Resource Center had three participants to graduate from the New Summit NLRO online high school program on Friday, January 4, 2019 in Jackson at the New Summit High School Gym. Graduates from the Indianola NLRO program were Phereshia Montgomery, Tamirra Warren and Latrice Mason.

