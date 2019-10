The Gentry High School class of 1973 recently reunited for its 46th reunion. Pictured in front are Marion Morgan, William Walls, James Lyas, Josephine Price, Betty Beaman Dorothy McDuffy, visitor, Marilyn Smith, Olivia Henderson, Lillian Hollins and Linda Wilson.

