Marilyn Tinnin (lefl) came to Indianola last Thursday to sign copies of her new book, Mae Mae’s Grandmother Book at The Crown. The signing, which took place during the restaurant’s lunch hours, was a success as many old and new friends came by to purchase books, have them signed and to visit with the author.

