The Sunflower County Ministerial Alliance continued discussions with community leaders this week on establishing a homeless shelter in Sunflower County. Pictured from front are Wade Turner, Ben Gaston, Ryan Parsons (Research Fellow, McLean Institute for Public Service & Community Engagement at Ole Miss), Rev. Phillip McGee and Rep.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers