Hundreds of ferns picked up at IA

By DOMINICK J.N. BELLIPANNI,
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 3:41pm

Over 800 ferns were distributed at Indianola Academy this week. IA teacher Crystal Roberts said there were 823 total ferns sold as part of the senior trip fundraiser. Roberts said everyone involved met their quota in sales. Pictured above are IA students Hayden Montesi and Allie Rodgers.

Multiple truck beds were full in the Indianola Academy parking lot on Tuesday, as staff, parents and students worked to load dozens of bags of ferns into vehicles.

