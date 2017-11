Barbara Randall, President Indianola American Legion Auxiliary and students at the Indianola Academy high school were busy on Tuesday preparing poppies for Friday’s Veterans Day program at the school. The poppies will be distributed on Friday. The celebration is set to begin at 11 a.m.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers