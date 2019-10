Indianola’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church has set Monday, October 14 as the date for its annual renowned spaghetti supper. Among the parishioners busy preparing the meal are (from left) Mary Garcia, Barbara Aycock and Dana Majori. Tickets are $10 per plate and can be purchased from any parishioner.

