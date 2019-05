The Indianola High School Class of 1967 had an off-year reunion at the Indianola Country Club this past weekend. Pictured in front are David Joe, Tammy Turner Naron, Edna Kirk Robertson, Susan James Smith, Leanne Lipnick Silverblatt, Ann Neill Knickrehm and Brenda Roper Dosher.

