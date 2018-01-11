Indianola native, NWMCC Career center director earns doctorate in higher ed
Northwest Mississippi Community College officials are pleased to announce that Career Center Director Tonyalle Rush recently earned her doctorate in Education with an emphasis in Higher Education from the University of Mississippi. Rush is the former evening school director and career-technical counselor at the DeSoto Center in Southaven.