For the third consecutive year, the Indianola Police Department, in partnership with the local Walmart, held its annual Shop with a Cop event where local children, who might not otherwise have a joy-filled holiday, are presented with the opportunity to go on an in-store shopping spree.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin