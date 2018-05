As of the last reported count, the Indianola Post Office had collected 4,493 pounds of assorted food items during the National Association of Letter Carriers’ 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive held on May 12. However, Annette Turner, Indianola postmistress, said the local collection was down more than 1,500 pounds from last year.

