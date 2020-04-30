J.A announces scholarships

The 2020 Indianola Junior Auxiliary scholarship recipients are Avery Daniels (Indianola Academy) and Zakaria Ross (Gentry High School). J.A. of Indianola supports the local community by granting college scholarships each year to deserving high school seniors. Additional emphasis is given to those students majoring in a child-related field. The applicants that applied for this scholarship were asked to write an essay on their career choice and how it would directly affect children.

