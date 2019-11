The Gentry Jobs for Mississippi Graduates Student of the Week is Colee Anthony. The junior Indianola native plans to pursue a career in criminal justice with a dream job of becoming a lawyer. Anthony likes to travel in his spare time. He is pictured with JMB Instructor and Job Specialist Dr. Adrian Brown.

Submitted Photo

---

