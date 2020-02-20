Jordan to keynote NAACP Black History program

The Sunflower County NAACP Branch #5333 will present its annual Black History Program at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23 at the B.B. King Museum.

Music will be provided by the inspirational and award-winning Gentry High School Choir and the Honorable David Lee Jordan will be the featured speaker. He is a member of the Mississippi State Senate and has served in this capacity since 1993.

Senator Jordan currently represents District 24 comprised of Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore and Tallahatchie counties.

He is the chair of the Drug Policy Committee and serves on several other committees including Agriculture, County Affairs, and Education. He is a graduate of Mississippi Valley State University and University of Wyoming.

Senator Jordan also serves as a councilman on the City of Greenwood City Council. He is an active member of the Voter’s League.

His memoir, “David L. Jordan: From the Mississippi Cotton Fields to the State Senate: A Memoir” (with Robert L. Jenkins) was published in 2014.

He is married to the former Christine Bell and they reside in Greenwood. He is of the Baptist faith.