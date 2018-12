The Crown Restaurant was full of the Christmas Spirit last Saturday. The first ever Jubilee Toy giveaway took place, with multiple members of the community, including Indianola Mayor Steve Rosenthal and his wife Robin, attending and dropping off gifts.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers