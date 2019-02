Ninth through twelfth grade art students from J.Z. George High School of North Carrollton returned to the B.B. King Museum last week to review the results of their fall art projects that focused on Delta blues music and the legendary B.B. King.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers