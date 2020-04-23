Libraries to remain closed until Monday

The Sunflower County Library System will remain closed at least until Monday, according to a release by the system this week.

“Considering the increasing health issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunflower County Library System continues to support the safety and well-being of our library workers and the communities we serve,” the release said.

In accordance with CDC guidelines and Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order to extend the statewide shelter-in-place, all branches of the Sunflower County Library System will remain closed to the public until April 27, at which time library leadership will further evaluate conditions to determine future closings and reopenings when such guidance from public health officials indicates the risk from COVID-19 has significantly subsided.

Assigned library staff are working via the internet to assist with online library services.

The Sunflower County Library provides virtual resources on the library’s website at (www.sunflower.lib.ms.us). Such resources include World Book Encyclopedia Online with access to informational articles, videos, activities, and eBooks. The MAGNOLIA database provides access to journal articles, newspaper articles, videos, and eBooks. Learning Express is available to help with career preparation, high school equivalency credential prep, college admissions test prep (ACT, SAT, AP), and K-12 classroom skills and homework help.

Digital Learn is available to provide computer use tutorials. Newspaper articles are also available through our Online Catalog News Feed.

The Web Links pages provide access to informational websites. The library provides access to eBooks through their Hoopla Digital platform.

Due to COVID-19 (coronovirus) and library closures, Prenda Code Club has been made available for patrons to learn coding at home.

Patrons may now sign up for a free account in Prenda.

Simply go to https://app.prendacodeclub.com to create an account for the first time, and you will be up and coding in no time!

All resources are free and available to the public.

Be sure to visit the Henry M. Seymour Library Facebook page to get the latest updates on library services.

For additional information or assistance with accessing online resources, please contact Mary Ann Griffin, Sunflower County Library System Director, at magriffin@sunflower.lib.ms.us.