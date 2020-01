John Mark Looney, Jr. of Leland spoke to the Lions Club about his latest farming product "Crop to Pop." John Mark works with his father on their family farm Six Mile Farms located in Tribbett. In 2016 John Mark decided to try his hand at growing popcorn, so on two acres previously used to grow milo he grew popcorn.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin