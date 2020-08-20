There’s still time to take advantage of the Mississippi Delta Community College Trojan CARES Grant program.

MDCC will be awarding 1,000 students a $500 grant to help with their Fall 2020 expenses.

The one-time grants are designed to assist students to continue their education. The grants will be applied to student accounts in late October.

“Our doors are open to new, existing and transfer students to take advantage of this grant and further their education here at MDCC,” President Tyrone Jackson said. “Our faculty and courses are second to none and now offer an even greater value with the Trojan CARES Grant.”

The Trojan CARES Grant can be used for Fall 2020 tuition, fees, books and supplies, as well as room and board. The grant is open to all new, returning or transfer students who have:

• Completed the MDCC Admissions Process

• Completed a 2020-2021 FAFSA and have those results on file in the Mississippi Delta Community College's Office of Financial Aid

• Must be continuously enrolled through 60 percent of the Fall 2020 semester and be taking a minimum of 12 credit hours

“We care about our students and look for every possible way to enhance and further their education. This Trojan CARES Grant is another tool that helps make that possible for this generation of students,” President Jackson said.

To learn more, contact the MDCC Admissions Office at (662) 246-6306 or visit www.msdelta.edu.