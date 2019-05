Charlize G. and Neveah A. Modley both performed at the 2019 Mississippi Valley State University Piano Festival on April 27.

Charlize is a 7th grade Principal’s Scholar at Robert L. Merritt Junior High School. According to the judge, Charlize had great energy and nice sound while playing “Jingle Bells.”

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers