Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced recently that Moorhead native Susan V. Jackson, Senior Vice-President, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Financial Advisor, in its Wealth Management office in Baton Rouge has been named to the firm’s prestigious President’s Club, an elite group composed of the firm’s top Financial Advisors.

