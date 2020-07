The Moorhead Planning Committee has placed vintage bicycles throughout the town to provide color and whimsy. Under the direction of Brenda Grubb, member of the Planning Committee, Donald Keeton, resident of Moorhead, stripped and painted the vintage bicycles and placed them in strategic places in town. Ann Timbs provided the silk flowers.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin