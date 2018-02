The Sunflower County NAACP Branch #5333, along with other NAACP branches statewide will convene on the State Capitol next Tuesday.

This day will be the official Mississippi NAACP Day at the Capitol in Jackson and will kickoff at 11 a.m.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin