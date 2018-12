Lion Charlie Mason brought Indianola Academy Head Football Coach, Tommy Nester, to speak to the Indianola Lions Club recently. Nester discussed the graduating senior players as well as upcoming talent. The Colonels are coming off another district title win and a fourth consecutive appearance in the AAA State Championship Game.

