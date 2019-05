The NSA Class of 2019 was honored at the Baccalaureate Service on May 8. Rev. Robert Haney led the service and blessing for the class. Pictured in front are Madison Smith, Haley Horton, Karleigh Phillips, Ashley Morris and Avery Whatley. In the second row are Zack Ramage, Will Haney, Kerrianna Brown, Steven Abney and Amber Whatley.

