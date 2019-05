Hall of Famers for North Sunflower Academy’s senior Class of 2019 are (from left) Carson Robinette, Haley Horton, Steven Abney and Knox Arnold. The students also serve as Class officers.

Submitted Photo

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers