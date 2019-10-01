Pernell preaches his way from Kentucky to Atlanta

Kyle Pernell continues to preach the Gospel, and he’s getting some world-renown guidance on how to become a better preacher. The 2018 Gentry High School valedictorian is now a student at Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky., and he was recently one of 20 students to preach before a panel of three judges. The student with the highest scores and ratings got an all-expense-paid trip to the National Preacher’s Festival in Atlanta. Pernell was the winner, and he attended the festival last week. Although it was not a competition, he did appear before judges to preach, and he was also able to connect and learn from some of the top pastors nationwide. The title of his winning sermon at Asbury was Victory in the Valley from Psalms 23:4. Pernell is a Bible/Theology major.

Submitted Photo