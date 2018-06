Jamie Murrell of Arcola has been named the Good Middling recipient for 2018. Jamie will be recognized at the 83rd Annual Delta Council Day on Friday, June 1, 2018 at Delta State University’s Bologna Performing Arts Center (BPAC) in Cleveland, MS.

